By Trend

A media report in the Second Karabakh war prepared by VICE News’ Hind Hassan was nominated for The One World Media Awards in the ‘News Award’ category, Trend reports.

The nominated report is ‘On the Frontlines of the Fighting in Azerbaijan’ prepared by the VICE News reporter during her visit to the Azerbaijani city of Barda after it was shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces.

During the Second Karabakh war, the Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles on the busy area of Azerbaijani ​​Barda city, which was far away from the frontline. As a result of the attack, over 20 people were killed, and 70 people received injuries of varying severity.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz