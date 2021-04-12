By Trend

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 13, the presidential press-service of Belarus said, Trend reports with reference to the media of Belarus.

The two-day program of Lukashenko's visit includes a broad negotiating agenda. The main attention will be paid to expanding bilateral trade, economic interaction and new spheres for developing the cooperation.

The sides will focus on the issues of industrial cooperation, implementation of current and future projects in the field of food production and supply, processing of agricultural products. The topics of cooperation in healthcare, scientific, technical, educational, tourism spheres will also be touched upon.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz