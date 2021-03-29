By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani servicemen have undergone mountaineering exercises in Turkey, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has reported on its official Twitter account.

"The Turkish Armed Forces' Mountain Commando School and Training Centre has provided 'Mountaineering Training' to heroic Azerbaijani Army personnel," the ministry tweeted on March 28.

The ministry earlier reported that Azerbaijani servicemen had joined anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey.

"Under the command of the Counter-Terrorism Training and Exercise Centre, our brothers, servicemen of the heroic Azerbaijani army, were trained to combat terrorists and an airborne assault operation," the ministry tweeted.

It should be noted that servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army in Nakhchivan took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.

Earlier in September 2020, the two countries’ land and air forces held large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave.

Turkish and Azerbaijani armies regularly hold joint drills in line with the bilateral agreement on military cooperation and the participation of the two countries’ land and air forces. In August 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the intensity of the Azerbaijani-Turkish drills would be increased.

