The failure of the COVAX platform to provide Azerbaijan with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has raised alarm in Azerbaijani society. Although Azerbaijan has become one of the first countries to mobilize global efforts to combat the pandemic, and has launched a number of valuable initiatives in this direction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it is now face to face with a double standard approach. Representatives of different layers of local society called on the World Health Organization (WHO) not to turn a blind eye to violations of the principle of equity in vaccine distribution.

Double standards

COVAX, which is responsible for the fair distribution of vaccines, and which is yet to ship off doses of vaccines to Azerbaijan at the agreed time and quantity, has recently informed Azerbaijan that fewer doses of vaccines will be delivered than originally promised, and the delivery was rescheduled till later notice. However, COVAX has already delivered the first batch of vaccines to a neighboring friendly country - Georgia.

This double standard stance is regarded as a step aimed at depriving people of the opportunity to receive timely vaccinations, endangering their lives and even in some cases taking their lives.

President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly stressed the importance of the joint fight of the world countries against the coronavirus pandemic and close cooperation in this sphere. In this sense, it was stated that equitable distribution of vaccines among the world countries is an important component of effective cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the COVAX platform is a mechanism designed to accelerate the search for effective vaccines for all countries and ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world, Azerbaijan was one of the first 50 countries to join and support the COVAX platform last year.

However, the promise made by the COVAX initiative to provide countries with the appropriate vaccine is yet to be fulfilled. The WHO names Azerbaijan to be one of the exemplary countries in the fight against coronavirus. Today, when Azerbaijan has all the necessary infrastructure to hold vaccination, and such an attitude towards the country is wrong and contradicts the goals and objectives of the institution.

It should be emphasized that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has been taking systemic measures against the virus both domestically and internationally, and has also come up with new initiatives to unite international efforts in the fight against this pandemic and create new formats of cooperation.

It was on President Aliyev's initiative that a special session of the UN General Assembly on combating the pandemic at the level of heads of state and governments was successfully held last December, which made a significant contribution to the coordinated activities of the international community. Under Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan continues to come out with various new initiatives and actively participate in their implementation to combat the virus at the global level and to strengthen cooperation. Also, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries in the fight against coronavirus and donated $10 million to the WHO.

Vaccines should be available to all countries

Azerbaijan's position is that vaccines should not be available only to wealthy countries. The interests of poor countries must also be taken into account and vaccines must be delivered to them as well.

On March 23, 2021, within the framework of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, on the initiative of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, a resolution was adopted entitled "Ensuring equal, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19".

The resolution calls on UN Member States and other relevant bodies (international organizations, private sector representatives, civil society members, etc.) to take appropriate measures to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed fairly among all states. At the same time, the resolution, which expresses support for international initiatives created to support equitable distribution of vaccines, including the COVAX initiative, calls on all states to remove unnecessary barriers on the export of vaccines to other countries.

Therefore, today's realities against Azerbaijan only dissapoint. The WHO, which is responsible for this issue, must ensure that vaccines are available to every country and must not turn a blind eye to violations of the principle of equity in vaccine distribution.

COVAX credibility

Azerbaijani MP Tamam Jafarova has said that the aforesaid unfair approach by COVAX undermines its credibility.

"So, despite the fact that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join and support the COVAX initiative, there were certain problems with the supply of vaccines to Azerbaijan from COVAX. COVAX informed Azerbaijan that vaccines will be delivered to our country in a previously agreed manner. However, despite the fact that some time has passed, COVAX has not yet provided vaccines to Azerbaijan. And in recent days, COVAX has informed Azerbaijan that fewer vaccines will be provided than promised, and even the timing of their delivery is unknown," she said.

Jafarova added that the approach is not serious and "as a result, undermines the credibility of COVAX".

The MP stressed that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join and support the COVAX international initiative on equitable distribution and availability of vaccines. The resolution adopted at the initiative of Azerbaijan in the UN Human Rights Council expresses support for international initiatives to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, including the COVAX initiative, and calls on all states to remove unnecessary barriers to the export of vaccines to other countries.

She stressed that the current process has problems with equitable distribution of vaccines.

Jafarova noted that despite all these initiatives, despite the success in the fight against the pandemic, it seems that double standards are being applied to Azerbaijan on important health issues such as vaccines.

Azerbaijani Doctor of Philosophy Yazgul Abdiyeva has urged the WHO to ensure the availability of vaccines to all countries, including Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has always appreciated international initiatives and actively participated in their implementation. The fact that our country, which has shown exemplary behavior in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, donated $10 million to the WHO to support the fight against coronavirus and also rendered support to more than 30 countries of the Non-Aligned Movement testifies to this," she said.

Abdiyeva underlined that the COVAX platform is a mechanism designed to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

"Azerbaijan was one of the first countries among 50 countries which joined the COVAX platform last year. However, Azerbaijan has not been included in the list of 18 countries that have received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through this platform," she said.



Abdiyeva stressed that the promise to provide Azerbaijan with the appropriate vaccines within the COVAX initiative has not been fulfilled and the country has been unable to receive them.

"Today's realities against Azerbaijan cause only regret. WHO is also responsible for this. It must ensure the availability of vaccines to every country and must not turn a blind eye to the violation of the principle of fairness in their distribution," she said.

MP Afat Hasanova stressed that COVAX double standards towards Azerbaijan endanger people's lives.

“ Azerbaijan is making its contribution to the fight against coronavirus at the international level, but, unfortunately, despite this work, it faces double standards,” the MP said.

“COVAX, which is responsible for the equitable distribution of vaccines, has not yet delivered vaccines to Azerbaijan within the agreed terms and volumes. Moreover, COVAX has recently announced that it will transfer fewer doses of the vaccine to Azerbaijan,” she said.

Hasanova stressed that the timing of the supplies is unknown. She added that COVAX had already delivered the first batch of vaccines to Georgia.

“These are double standards. It is unclear why the vaccine is delivered to some countries on time, but when Azerbaijan needs vaccine, unfounded statements are voiced,” Hasanova said.

The MP added that there are double standards, which deprive people of the opportunity to get vaccinated on time and endanger their lives.

"This is directed against humanity. Such a frivolous attitude nullifies the credibility towards the COVAX platform. This is a clear proof of its uselessness and bias. At the same time, it is gratifying that Azerbaijan carried out the purposeful work and timely ordered the required number of doses of high-quality vaccine from China,” she said.

