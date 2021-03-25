By Trend

Preventive measures to find munitions in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation (during the 44-day war, from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) continue, Trend reports on Mar.25 citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

According to the group, with the help of Lachin district’s police officers found 1 ‘IGLA’ surface-to-air missile system, 1 ‘MUKHA’ anti-tank grenade launcher, 1 machine gun, 1 automatic gun, 6 hand grenades, 64 shells of various types, 19 magazines for the gun and 1,100 units of bullets of various calibers, left by the Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district, were found.

