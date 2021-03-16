By Vafa Ismayilova

Italy’s Regional Council of Calabria has adopted a document in support of Azerbaijan, Trend reported, quoting the Italian embassy in Azerbaijan.

In the document titled “Appeal to the Italian government in connection with the expression of respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the steps to strengthen the multidimensional strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy”, the Regional Council of Calabria expressed its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

It notified the Italian government of its position, which is in line with the government's stance and supported a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on respect for the principles of international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, called on the Italian government to urge the parties (Armenia and Azerbaijan) to fulfil the obligations specified in trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, the report added.

It also called on the Italian government to develop a concrete action plan aimed at strengthening the multidimensional strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, which has entered a new stage of development, freeing its territories from occupation, and to promote joint initiatives to intensify the relations with Azerbaijan, which is a leading partner.

The joint declaration on strengthening the Italian-Azerbaijani multidimensional strategic partnership between covers such important aspects as mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, stressing the fact that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trade partner and the importance of strengthening ties between the parties in such strategic spheres as defence, energy, transport, logistics, cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations.

The adopted document stressed that Azerbaijan had always demonstrated loyalty and transparency in its relations with Italy and enjoys the trust of a partner having exceptional importance in international politics for Italy, the embassy said.

The document recalled that “the Nagorno-Karabakh region, recognized throughout the world as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent Azerbaijani regions, was occupied by Armenia in the early 1990s, and all Azerbaijanis were expelled from both the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts”.

The document reiterated that the UN Security Council and the General Assembly resolutions, as well as the documents by other international organizations, confirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan’s integral part and they expressed respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, demanding the immediate withdrawal of all occupation forces from Azerbaijani territory and the return of all Azerbaijani IDPs to their lands.

It added that “a new war broke out on September 27, 2020, and the 44-day military operations ended on November 10, 2020, as a result of the signing of a trilateral statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, envisaging a ceasefire regime and the return of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan”.

The statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on January 11, 2021, envisages the measures to restore and build the transport and communication routes in the region.

The document stressed Italy’s position on the issue, expressing support for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of respect for the main principles of the Helsinki Final Act, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders under relevant documents of the UN and OSCE.

The Italian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on November 11, 2020, and the Permanent Commission on Foreign Affairs of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on November 18, 2020, adopted a resolution on the need to comply with the obligations upon the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020, the document noted.

Earlier, numerous Italian municipalities adopted documents condemning the military aggression, ethnic cleansing, and the policy of Armenian genocide against Azerbaijan and demonstrating solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, as well as calling on to continue strengthening the Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz