By Trend

The repair of 'Atamoghlan Karimov' floating crane, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed, a source in the company told Trend on Mar.13.

According to the source, the repairs were carried out at the ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard.

"During the work, the main engines, pumps, pipe systems had been repaired and the auxiliary engines adjusted. Current repairs were carried out on the lifeboats. The living and service premises were also repaired in accordance with modern standards," said the source.

Besides, the underwater and surface parts of the floating crane were cleaned and painted, and damaged areas were replaced. The steering complex and tread installations were also repaired.

After the repair, ‘Atamoglan Karimov’ was successfully tested and put into operation.

The main activity of the ‘Bibiheybat’ Yard, as well as the ‘Zigh’ Ship Repair and Construction Yard, is the repair of ships and technical equipment owned by ASCO and other companies, as well as the order-based manufacture of various spare parts for them.

In 2020, ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Yard repaired 71 vessels.

