"Karabakh - cultural heartland of Azerbaijan" international contest organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum ended yesterday. According to the Regional Center, 15 winners from 13 countries were selected during the 5 weeks of the competition, being 3 winners each week in accordance with the format of the contest. Along with the countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic and Indonesia, participants from the United States, Estonia, Brazil, Poland, Algeria, Malaysia and Tunisia were successful in the contest. Five questions and relevant information on the Azerbaijani cultural-historical heritage in Karabakh were shared on social media with around 300,000 people across the world. More than 20,000 social media users from 30 countries actively supported and engaged with the project.

It should be noted that the project was implemented within the framework of the motto of "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in accordance with the relevant decision of the International Board of the Regional Center adopted in July 2020. The aim of the project was to raise international awareness about the fact that Karabakh, liberated from the Armenian occupation, is an integral part of Azerbaijani culture and history. At each stage of the five-week contest, intellectual questions about Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage in Karabakh were presented online to foreign youth aged between 18-35. The Jury selected three winners each week on the criteria of correctness, comprehensiveness and quickness of responses and the winners were awarded with special prizes (electronic gadgets). At the end of the contest, five winners from the United States, Estonia, Tunisia, Malaysia and Pakistan distinguished by their knowledge and enthusiaism got the opportunity to travel to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at a time to be determined by the organizers.