By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Armenia’s revanchist position might undermine the security and prosperity in this country.

“If Armenia, as its Foreign Ministry representative said, takes the position of revanchism by modernizing its army, if this country still does not understand that decades of aggression and occupation have only resulted in hostility and discord, and if it does not draw conclusions from recent events, this country itself is drawing the line over the secure and prosperous future of its people,” Abdullayeva said on February 28.

Abdullayeva added that Azerbaijan is always ready to ensure its territorial integrity and is able to prevent any threat.

She reminded that as proved by the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan is always ready to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its international borders and is able to resolutely prevent any threats that potentially may emanate in this regard.

Abdullalyeva’s statement came after the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s comments on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at a presser on February 26.

“While the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan spoke at a press conference for the local and foreign media about the prospects for construction and cooperation in order to achieve security and peace in the region in the post-conflict period, the destructive approach and aggressive rhetoric presented by the Armenian side clearly demonstrate the malicious intention of official Yerevan,” she said.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz