By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar have discussed the new regional security situation, the Karabakh peace deal and bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

At the meeting that took place on February 24, Bayramov informed Bodnar about the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements (Karabakh peace deal and unblocking of all economic and transport links), the new situation in the region in connection with security and opportunities for cooperation.

He stressed with gratification the current state of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“There is cooperation and mutual understanding between our countries, including those at multilateral platforms,” Bayramov said.

He added that mutual visits between the two countries have made a positive contribution to the development of relations, highlighting the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan in 2019.

Thanking for the sincere welcome, Bodnar conveyed greetings from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said that his colleague was inviting Bayramov to Ukraine.

There are great prospects for the development of bilateral relations. The importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was stressed.

The parties also exchanged the views on cooperation within international organizations, including the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

