By Trend

Work on the expansion of the section of Baku-Sumgayit highway from the ‘January 20’ tunnel to the Masazir bridge will be completed in June 2021, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a briefing on the work carried out in 2020 and the tasks ahead.

"The purpose for expanding the part of the highway is to eliminate the rapidly increasing heavy traffic of vehicles from the northern and north-western directions to the center of Baku and to partially solve the problem of traffic jams in this and the opposite directions on the section of the Baku-Sumgayit road," Mammadov stressed.

According to the chairman, the most important work is the reconstruction of the existing tunnel on the Khirdalan circle, the creation of a tunnel of 8 traffic lanes - 4 in each direction, and a road junction consisting of four-lane auxiliary roads.

Mammadov said that the dismantling of the railway bridge after the newly built tunnels, the supports of which fell on the carriageway, and the construction of a new single-span railway bridge, eliminated congestion in this area.

