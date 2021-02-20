By Trend

A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Turkey’s Ankara city with the participation of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

Asadov and Oktay addressed the meeting.

The Azerbaijani delegation consists of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabuhi Mammadov and other officials.

