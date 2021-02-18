By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Uzbekistan's ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov have discussed further cooperation in the spheres of defence and military education, the Defence Ministry reported on February 17.

At the meeting, Hasanov noted that bilateral military cooperation is based on friendly and fraternal relations and that ties in the defence and all other spheres are successfully developing within the two countries' interests. The minister also briefed Ashrafkhanov about reforms and achievements in the army development sphere.

In turn, the diplomat congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Noting Uzbekistan's interest in holding joint military exercises and training with Azerbaijan, the ambassador emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences between the two countries' military educational institutions, the report added.

He stressed that Uzbekistan recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and has always supported Azerbaijan in all issues.

The two men also focused on other issues related to the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in the defence and military education sphere.

