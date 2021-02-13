By Trend

Governor of the Minnesota Tim Walz, has signed a declaration proclaiming February 26 the Azerbaijani Day, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The signing of the declaration was initiated by President of the Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota Gunel Rallis.

The Khojaly massacre, also known as the Khojaly tragedy, was the mass murder of ethnic Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces and 366th CIS regiment in the town of Khojaly on 26 February 1992 during the Karabakh war.

The declaration reads that the Azerbaijanis living in Minnesota, preserving their native language, rich cultural and spiritual values ​​and traditions, contribute to the local culture by promoting them.

The signing of this declaration can be regarded as the success of Azerbaijanis living in Minnesota in promoting the truth about their country.

In 2016, the Minnesota State House of Representatives adopted a resolution on the 24th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

