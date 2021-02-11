By Trend

A meeting on the environmental situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories was held in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Feb. 10 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The issues related to the ecological situation in the liberated territories, their development, and planned work there were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was initiated by the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology of the Azerbaijani parliament.

---

