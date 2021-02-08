By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during 2020 Karabakh War has collected over AZN 29.4 million ($17.3M) as of February 8.

In its official website, the foundation also revealed that it has already spent AZN 4,082,315.38 (around $2.4 million).

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

Set up by presidential decree in December 2020, Yashat Foundation helps families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War. The foundation ensures a transparent, efficient and accessible platform for additional support (financial and other support measures) implemented by the state to families of soldiers.

The newly-established foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

One of the projects launched by Foundation envisages support to martyrs’ children born after the war. As part of the project, newborns’ mothers will receive a cash benefit of AZN 1,000 ($588.2) to cover necessary expenses. In addition, a deposit account on the name of martyrs’ newborn will be opened, to which AZN 5,000 ($2,941) will be transferred from the amount collected as donations to the Foundation. Interest will accrue on this amount, and the child will be able to withdraw the amount collected when reaching the age of 16.

Additionally, social support measures for martyrs’ families, introduced by the government, include payment in the amount of AZN 11,000 ($6,470) for heirs of the martyr; as well as insurance payments ranging from AZN 8,800 ($5,176) to AZN 4,400 ($2,588) for disabled war veterans with various disabilities.

Members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will also be paid a pension or allowance, depending on the length of service (on average AZN 400 ($235)); a labor pension (AZN 55-110 ($32-64)); a monthly Presidential Stipend (AZN 210-300 ($123-176)).

2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz