A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 4 February.

The new edition includes articles: Azerpost opens branch in liberated Hadrut; National violinist performs at music contest in Lithuania; Diaspora launches campaign against pro-Armenian U.S. draft resolution; Family members of 2,837 martyrs receive social support payments and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.