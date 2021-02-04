4 February 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 4 February.
The new edition includes articles: Azerpost opens branch in liberated Hadrut; National violinist performs at music contest in Lithuania; Diaspora launches campaign against pro-Armenian U.S. draft resolution; Family members of 2,837 martyrs receive social support payments and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.