By Trend

Iran rejoices the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

The minister noted that at the same time, it is necessary to use the opportunities for regional cooperation to prevent the recurrence of such conflicts in the future.

Zarif added that he was pleased that his regional visit began in Baku and ended in Nakhchivan.

"The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is of great importance for the regional cooperation," he said.

The minister emphasized that under the discussions held during the visit to the region countries, it is hoped that comprehensive cooperation will be established within the North-South and South-West corridors. Thus, these corridors will connect the Persian Gulf to Russia and the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov also said that transit opportunities were created in Nakhchivan to develop regional cooperation.

The meeting focused on electricity, trade, cultural relations and others.

Iranian Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey as part of his visit to the region countries.

--

