Azerbaijan's universities continue to expand international ties with the Russian Information and Cultural Center.

Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC) and the Russian Information and Cultural Center have agreed on bilateral cooperation.

The meeting covered partnership between the sides in education.

UNEC is actively integrated into the world of science. Virtual videoconferences are also organized together with leading universities from USA, Europe, CIS and Asia.

Scientists of UNEC deliver speech, make discussions and exchange views at international scientific conferences and well-known research centers of the world.

The University successfully develops international relations, including with well-known Russian universities.

The Russian School of Economics functions at the university. Students in it and representatives of the teaching staff traditionally participate in events organized by the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov and the rector of the Baku Slavic University, Doctor of Philology, professor Nurlana Aliyeva have recently agreed on partnership in education and science.

The multiple cultural and educational centers, including the Moscow Auditorium and St. Petersburg centers, are successfully operating at the Baku Slavic University.

Students and representatives of the teaching staff are permanent participants in joint events and projects co-organized in partnership with the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center has been operating in Baku since March 2009.

The Cultural Center focuses on promotion of cultural, educational and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Training and Methodological Center for the Russian language; the electronic reading room of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library; Information and Educational Center "Russian Museum: Virtual Branch"; Center for Innovative Cooperation; Information and Advisory Center are operating under the Russian Cultural Center in Baku.

The Cultural Center is a venue of numerous cultural events like concerts and exhibitions.

