By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers have discussed the recent pirates attack on Turkish ship during the phone conversations on January 26-27, the foreign ministry has reported.

Noting that the body of the deceased Azerbaijani, who was a member of the ship’s crew attacked by pirates, was delivered to the homeland, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the special attention paid to this issue, the implementation of agreed measures and assistance.

The minister also inquired about the fate of the 15 crew members taken hostage, the measures taken to rescue the crew, and wished the Turkish citizens to return to their countries as soon as possible.

Additionally, the parties also discussed issues of regional cooperation.

Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov was killed in a pirate attack on a Turkish ship off the West African coast on January 23.

Armed pirates attacked the Turkish cargo ship M/V Mozart off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 of 19 crew members and killing one.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz