All necessary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Azerbaijani secondary schools, advisor to the minister of education Rustam Aghayev said at the briefing, Trend reports.

“The measures of measuring the body temperature of pupils and teachers, adherence to the social distance, hygiene rules will be thoroughly monitored at schools,” Aghayev said. “If anyone has a high fever, this person will be immediately isolated.”

