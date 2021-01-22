By Trend

The development of relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, which has rich hydrocarbon resources, is of great importance not only for these countries, but also for the whole of Central Asia, the Caspian and Caucasian regions, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

He noted that the two countries, which have the same ethnic roots, culture and religion, have the same approach to energy policy in the region, and agreements on energy cooperation have created a necessary and healthy basis for the development of relations.

"Rich hydrocarbon resources of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have opened up new prospects for energy cooperation between the two countries. Five mutual visits of the presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan over the past three years, as well as the signing of more than 50 documents during these visits, show that the two fraternal peoples are confidently moving forward hand in hand," he said.

"Today, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration, development and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea marked a new stage in relations between the two countries," Hamzayev said.

Hamzayev said that during the videoconference dedicated to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the presidents of the two countries noted that bilateral friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership continue to expand.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called today's document a historical document - 'Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are starting joint work on the development of a field in the Caspian Sea for the first time, and this field and work on the field will bring our countries and peoples even closer together and benefit both the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples'," said the MP.

“Interaction in the Caspian Sea is the most important direction of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation. Our countries are making a great contribution to the transformation of the Caspian Sea into a zone of lasting peace, good neighborliness, mutual understanding and fruitful partnership,” said President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. At the same time, the president of Turkmenistan drew attention to the brilliant chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which contributes to world energy security, stressing that "this has confirmed the high authority of Azerbaijan and its leadership," the MP said.

"Noting that the Caspian Sea is a sea of good-neighborliness and cooperation, the President expressed confidence that "despite the fact that the Caspian Sea is a natural border between our countries, it will continue to unite our countries and peoples." The name of the region "Friendship", which serves to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on the division of the Caspian Sea, is a sign of a high level of relations between the two countries, cooperation serves economic prosperity and security," Hamzayev noted.

