By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 15. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will be followed by mild south-west one in the evening.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +11-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 11-15°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snowy is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-7 °C at night, 0 °C and +3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, north-west wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on January 15, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

