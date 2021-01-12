By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started restoration work at 7.8 MW Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 hydropower plants located in the recently-liberated territory, Azerenergy company that oversees the reconstruction, has reported.

Sugovushan is a large water reservoir in Nagorno-Karabakh region that provided water to Azerbaijani villages before the region's occupation by Armenia.

During the occupation, Armenians dismantled spare parts of the small 4.8 and 3 MW power plants in Sughovushan and destroyed what couldn’t be removed.

The station was also badly damaged during the hostilities for the liberation of territories from the occupation. Therefore, the machine rooms, units, generators, control room building, equipment, voltage and current transformers of small Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 hydropower plants are being repaired or replaced with new ones.

The work is scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Upon completion of the work, electricity will be supplied to nearby areas, including the Sugovushan settlement, Talish village and then will be transmitted to other directions via newly created distribution network transmission lines.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

