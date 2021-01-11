By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has stated that persons under the age of 30 wishing to volunteer for active military service in the Azerbaijani Army may apply to relevant admission commissions, the ministry reported on its website on January 9.

The candidates with at least general secondary education, who completed their active military service, may turn with relevant documents to the commissions, operating at the headquarters of associations, troops and military units from January 11 to 30.

The report added that applying citizens are sent to the Defence Ministry’s medical institutions in order their degree of fitness for military service be determined by the admission commissions. Persons deemed fit for military service under the decision of the military medical commissions are admitted to entrance exams.

Candidates who successfully pass the exams held to define the general knowledge, thinking ability, professional interests, communication, leadership and decision-making skills, as well as individual-psychological, physical training and other qualities are admitted to the course.

A contract is signed for a period of 3 (three) years with those, who successfully complete the course and they are appointed to relevant positions in line with their specialties, the ministry said.

