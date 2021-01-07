By Laman Ismayilova

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the framework of "Stipendium Hungaricum" program has been signed between the Azerbaijan Education Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary for 2021-2023.

Stipendium Hungaricum is a scholarship program for foreign students, founded by the Hungarian Government in 2013.

The program aims to promote cultural understanding, economic and cultural relations between Hungary and other countries.

The document was signed by the Azerbaijan Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev and the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi in accordance with the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of the agreement, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to get scholarships in Hungary in specialties in medical sciences, international relations, agriculture and water management, natural sciences and sustainable development, tourism, engineering, information technologies, economics, business, and management.

At the same time, Azerbaijani youth will have the opportunity to study in higher educational institutions of this country upon the one-tier master program (joint bachelor's and master's degrees).

For the first time, the Azerbaijani side will also provide 10 places with scholarships for Hungarian citizens. Hungarian citizens will be able to study at Azerbaijani universities at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels.

Notably, Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary have been closely cooperating in the field of education since 2015.

To date, two scholarship programs have been implemented for Azerbaijani citizens in Hungary for 2015-2017 and 2018-2020.

Almost 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens obtained the opportunity to get an education in such leading universities of Hungary as Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Corvinus University of Budapest, University of Szeged, Eötvös Loránd University, University of Debrecen, and the University of Pécs within both programs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz