By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijan’s educational platform has been included in UNESCO's list.

The organization’s website has presented a list of distance learning platforms, e-websites, and educational applications to facilitate the learning process of students amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNESCO included the educational platform used in Azerbaijan during the pandemic into the list. The list also featured the nationwide Polyup platform for developing math and counting skills.

Since the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has switched to online education.

The Ministry of Education launched virtual school project last April. The project aims to ensure interactivity of the television lessons broadcast by the Ministry of Education and to increase the opportunities for distance teaching in general.

The "Virtual School" project is being implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and “Microsoft” corporation.

At the same time, the portal provides an opportunity for online lessons for teachers.

The Ministry of Education has started broadcasting TV lessons for students of general education institutions on March 11 on the "Culture" and "ARB Gunesh" channels. The TV lessons cover all classes and most subjects and are provided under a pre-announced schedule for both the Azerbaijani and Russian sections.

The TV lessons are also broadcast live once a week, which allows subject teachers to answer students' questions on this or that topic directly from the film studio and provide the necessary additional explanations.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since 1992. In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was also listed among these heritages.

Shaki, an important city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Moreover, Pomegranate Festival, Art of miniature were inscribed in UNESCO Representative List in December, 2020.

UNESCO also successfully celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.

