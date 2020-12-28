By Vafa Ismayilova

A senior seismologist has said that Azerbaijan plans to build seismological stations on its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan will increase the number of seismological stations in the country by establishing 22 more units in 2021, and thereby bringing their number to 84, Director of the Seismological Service Centre of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Gurban Yetirmishli said.

He added that a research on the basis of data received from 62 seismic stations was underway.

“The issue of opening seismic stations in the districts liberated from the Armenian occupation is already included in the centre's 2021 plan. Next year, it is planned to install them in Shusha and Jabrayil, and in 2022 - in Kalbajar and Gubadli regions,” Yetirmishli said.

The professor added that Azerbaijan plans to buid seismic stations in Zangilan, Lachin, Khojavend, Tartar (Talysh village), Aghdara, and Khankendi as well in the coming years and thus, it will be possible to conduct full-fledged seismic observations on the country's territory.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day-war ended on November 10 with the signing of a peace deal by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

