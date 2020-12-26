26 December 2020 15:47 (UTC+04:00)
149
By Trend
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decree on the organization of the activities of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime, applied in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports.
According to the amendment, the period of validity of the decree on ensuring the organization of the online educational process has been extended until January 31, 2021.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz