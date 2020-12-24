By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received congratulations from a number of world leaders, including from Turkish and Russian counterparts, on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

In a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart on December 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Aliyev the best of health and successes in his activities for Azerbaijan's progress and the Azerbaijani people's welfare. During the phone conversation, the presidents expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue developing and strengthening in all areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also conveyed birthday greetings in a phone call with President Aliyev on December 24. The two leaders hailed the successful progress of friendly ties based on strategic partnership in all areas and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue expanding and strengthening.

Aliyev received another phone call from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on December 24 who wished Aliyev strong health and success in his activities for Azerbaijan's development. The two men praised the successful development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh ties and expressed confidence about the further expansion of relations.

In a congratulatory letter, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed Aliyev's role in strengthening his country's statehood, boosting its international reputation and improving the Azerbaijani people's welfare. The Turkmen leader highly assessed the current state of multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting Aliyev's personal attention and great contribution to the development of the two countries' traditional brotherhood and good neighborly relations.

"We are determined to further expand the time-tested political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between our countries. We are strongly convinced that through our joint efforts Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental relations and multifaceted partnership will continue strengthening to the benefit of our nations. Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to sincerely wish you good health, family happiness, and the brotherly people of your country peace, progress, and prosperity," the letter said.

Croatian leader Zoran Milanovic also congratulated President Aliyev, wishing him robust health, happiness, and new accomplishments in his high state activities. Milanovic expressed the hope that the two countries will continue joint endeavors to strengthen friendly relations and develop cooperation in every field of interest for the welfare of citizens of the two countries.

In a congratulatory letter, Honorary President of the Club of Rome Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker wished Aliyev continued success in his good ruling and administration of Azerbaijan.

"I was greatly privileged to come to Baku to the Second Global Shared Societies Forum in April 2014. At the time I was serving as Co-President of the Club of Rome, a worldwide organization committed to supporting peaceful economic development under the restrictions of a limited Planet. You have been generous enough inviting the high-level guests to an important conversation with you personally. I should like to emphasize that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and [Secretary-General] Mr. Rovhsan Muradov have been and continue to be extremely helpful in spreading the spirit of tolerance and international cooperation," the letter said.

Georgian Former Deputy Prime Minister, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Eka Tkeshelashvili said in a congratulatory letter to Aliyev that 2020 "has been a historic year for your nation guided under your leadership and strengthened with your unwavering dedication to the prosperous future of Azerbaijan".

Tkeshelashvili added that "it has been a privilege for the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre to enjoy your support and benefit from your wisdom and experience which you so generously share with us".

President Aliyev thanked all leaders for their attention and congratulations.

December 24 marks President Ilham Aliyev's 59 birthday. Aliyev, who ensured Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karbakh war, is seen by the nation as a heroic leader. The major success that Azerbaijan achieved under Aliyev's leadership since 2003 was an end to the 30-year-old conflict with Armenia as a result of which all occupied territories were liberated. Ilham Aliyev's presidency has been marked with Azerbaijan's strengthened position politically and economically on international and local levels. The country has also strengthened its international influence.

