By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister, Commander of the Combined Arms Army Lieutenant General Kerem Mustafayev has met Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Turkey, the Defence Ministry reported on December 24.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yashar Guler also attended the meeting, the report added, without disclosing details about the agenda of the meeting.

Mustafayev was last received by Hulusi Akar and Turkish Defense Industries President Ismail Demir in Turkey mid-July 2020 to discuss cooperation in the defence industry.

"All experience, technology and capabilities of our defence industry including UAVs, weaponry, rockets and electronic systems, are available to Azerbaijan. Along with supplying new systems to the Azerbaijan Army, we will also cooperate in the areas of modernization of existing systems, maintenance and trainings. We are one nation, two states!" Demir tweeted, commenting on the meeting with Mustafayev.

In early December, Hulusi Akar spoke about the effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons in the war to liberate Karabakh from the Armenian occupation. "Our weapons systems have contributed to this just cause. Today the whole world talks about the key influence of our weapons systems on the course of war," he said.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020 brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz