Lump-sum payment for unemployed people will be provided in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has reported.

The one-time payments will be provided in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime in the country, for those unemployed and who lost income during the special quarantine regime.

The lump sum payment is expected to cover about 600,000 people.

hose who received lump-sum payment on previous stages will be paid a lump-sum payment after a repeated inspection in accordance with the rules approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Repeated application of citizens is not required.

The funds will be transferred to the bank cards of these citizens issued in May. After the transfer, they will receive official notificaiton.

It should be noted that 600,000 unemployed, informally employed and those who lost their jobs during the special quarantine regime were provided with a lump-sum payment in April-May 2020 in the regions where strict quarantine regime was in force.

A total of more than AZN 350 million ($205.8M) has been spent this year on lump-sum payments of AZN 190 ($111.7).

It should be noted that the lump-sum payments are provided in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, to people who are unemployed or have lost their jobs due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24.

