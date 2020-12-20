By Trend

A delegation led by the Afghan President's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and the head of the presidential administration Mohammed Shakir Kargar will visit Baku on December 20-22, Trend reports with reference to Embassy of Afghanistan in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the visit is to exchange views on the current level of political and economic relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, discuss the prospects for cooperation in the field of security.

High-level meetings of the delegation are planned.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz