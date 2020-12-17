By Vafa Ismayilova

The delegation headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Brussels to take part at the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council, the ministry reported on December 17.

During the visit bilateral meetings are planned to be held with officials from the EU, as well as the Kingdom of Belgium, the report added.

On November 27, at the 42nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member states’ foreign ministers, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan is "closely working with the EU in order to extend gas supply geography. This [Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline] project, which brings several BSEC Member States together, not just enhances the energy security, but it will also play a critical role in transition to a net-zero emission energy system in Europe”.

