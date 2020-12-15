By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that President Ilham Aliyev considers as unacceptable unilateral sanctions imposed on Turkey by the USA for the purchase of S-400 air defence system, Azertag has reported.

"President Ilham Aliyev considers unacceptable unilateral sanctions imposed on Turkey by the United States for the purchase of S-400 air defense system. It is unfair to impose sanctions on Turkey while some NATO member states use a similar air defense system. The head of state assesses the case as a manifestation of double standards and illegality," Hajiyev said.

He added that "Aliyev expressed his confidence that the sanctions would not hinder Turkey's steps to strengthen its defence capabilities. Turkey's proposals to discuss this issue in an objective and politically impartial manner within the relevant working group have not received an adequate response. Azerbaijan supports Turkey, and Turkey supports Azerbaijan, and our countries always stand by each other".

Hajiyev stressed that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Victory Parade held in Baku on December 10 is another example of the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

--

