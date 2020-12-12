First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 17th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Trend presents the post.

“Today, December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who had exceptional merits in the development of the independent Azerbaijan. I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz