12 December 2020 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
218
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 17th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Trend presents the post.
“Today, December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who had exceptional merits in the development of the independent Azerbaijan. I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz