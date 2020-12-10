By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Chairman of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammed Bager Qalibaf in the framework of his official visit to the country, the ministry told Trend.

Qalibaf named the liberation of Azerbaijani territories an important step towards peace and lasting security.

Noting the importance of increasing the level of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, he emphasized various existing potentials to be used for this purpose.

The chairman spoke about increasing the level of economic, cultural and other cooperation, as well as cross-border cooperation between the two countries.

Bayramov expressed condolences over the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist as a result of a terror attack. He noted that Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Speaking about the 44-day war in Azerbaijan (as a result of which the occupied Azerbaijani districts were liberated from Armenian Armed Forces, including Jabrayil and Zangilan districts bordering with Iran), the minister noted with satisfaction the support of high-level representatives of Iran.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

