The municipalities of Santa Maria a Vico, Dragoni, Galluccio, and Presenzano in the Italian province of Caserta adopted documents entitled "UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be implemented immediately", the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy told Trend on Nov. 26.

In accordance with the documents, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, was occupied as a result of Armenia’s policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people, war crimes against Azerbaijanis and the Khojaly genocide were committed.

The resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, expressing full support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh region as an integral part of Azerbaijan and demand the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories.

In accordance with the 2015 decision of the European Court of Human Rights related to "Chiragov and Others v. Armenia", the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan have been occupied by Armenia.

In accordance with the documents, Italy officially and invariably supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and in this context, a reference is made to the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan" signed during the state visit of the Azerbaijani president to Italy in February 2020.

Despite the existing legal framework for the settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] and the negotiations that were conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group for almost 30 years, the negotiations were blocked as a result of Armenia’s destructive policy, the Azerbaijani people faced great injustice and more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and the internally displaced people were unable to return to their houses and even visit the graves of their family members.

Armenia’s deliberate bombing of Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Barda cities directed against civilian facilities and civilians since September 27 during the new military aggression is condemned and in this context, solidarity with the residents of Ganja and Barda, as well as the entire Azerbaijani people is expressed in the documents.

The relevant municipalities have always supported the norms and principles of international law, and in this regard, they condemn Armenia’s aggressive policy and stress the need for the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the immediate implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly as well as ensuring the right of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people to return to their native lands.

Earlier similar documents were adopted by the Italian City Council of Catania, the municipalities of Ottaviano and Liveri in Naples.

The Commission on Foreign Relations of the Italian Chamber of Deputies also adopted a resolution calling for the implementation of the points of the joint declaration on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia.

