By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has thanked Azerbaijanis for the support they showed to ensure that his blocked Twitter account gets restored.

"Dear friends, I want to thank each of you for your strong support that you showed to get my Twitter account restored, which was blocked based on complaints from the Armenian lobby. As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev says 'We are strong together!', 'Our struggle continues!'"

Hikmat Hajiyev has played an active role in delivering the Azerbaijani truths to the world during Azerbaijan's 44-day counter-offensive operations between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

