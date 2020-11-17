By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 18. It expected to be rainy in some places night and in the morning. Mind north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 771 mm Hg above normal to 776 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountains and foothills. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +8-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be - 2 and -6 °C at night, +1-3 °C in the daytime.

On November 18-19, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors and a temperature regime close to the climatic norm are mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

