Shusha will again become the center of the creative industry not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole Caucasus, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli has stated.

He stated that the creative industry, which combines economic, cultural and creative technologies, and cultural industry, are one of the fastest growing sectors of the global economy.

It was noted that according to the international classification, the areas of the creative industry include music, dance and theater, design, architecture and fashion, crafts and visual arts, film, video and photography, literature and publishing, advertising, carpet weaving, television and radio broadcasting, and creative technology.

“In this sense, Shusha has great potential for the development of the creative and cultural industries,” Gasimli underlined.

Moreover, he emphasized that Shusha will be able to regain the glory of the Caucasian Conservatory.

“Various musical events, music schools, conservatories, the Khary Bulbul festival will return the city its former glory,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that Shusha has potential for tourism development.

“Although historical monuments and museums such as Panahali Khan Palace, Yukhary Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashagy Govhar Agha Mosque, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, the Mausoleum of Molla Panakh Vagif, Shusha Fortress was damaged as a result of Armenian occupation, the restoration works will be carried out quickly,” Gasimli emphasized.

Gasimli also noted that Shusha has great potential for historical, health and cultural tourism.

“The pastures of Turshsu, the sources of Sakili, Isa, Shamil, and Jydyr-duzu and other attractions promise wide prospects for tourism. Sour and curative water will lead to the development of health tourism as well,” he added.

Likewise, he stated that Shusha has a potential for development as one of the centers of Karabakh carpet weaving.

“As President Ilham Aliyev noted in his address to the people, we will revive Shusha. Gradually, communications and economy will be restored in all our liberated territories, and life will be revived,” he stated.

“Liberation of Shusha means the beginning of revival of the Azerbaijani state, society and economy. As our lands are liberated under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the restored historical justice gives an additional impetus to the development, strengthening trust and confidence in our society,” he added.

