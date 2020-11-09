By Trend

According to information received by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan from the Ministry of Defense of Russia, on November 9 of this year, at 18:30 (GMT+4) a military helicopter MI-24 of the Russian Federation was shot down on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this regard, the Ministry said, the following should be emphasized:

- the helicopter flight took place in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, while active military clashes continue in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

- the flight took place in the dark, at low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone.

- Russian Air Force helicopters have not been seen in the specified area before.

In the context of the mentioned factors and in the light of the tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness in connection with possible provocations by the Armenian side, the combat crew on duty took the decision to open fire.

The Azerbaijani side apologizes to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident, which is accidental and was not directed against the Russian side.

The Azerbaijani side expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the perished crew members and wishes the injured people a speedy recovery.

The Azerbaijani side declares its readiness to pay appropriate compensation.

