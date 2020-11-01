By Trend

Our citizens are closely following the Karabakh issue and these ongoing operations, and we are always told to "support Azerbaijan more, do not leave it alone", Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are proud of your victories on the battlefield. You have shown the power of Turks to the whole world. We are very proud! Hopefully, we will return our ancient lands with these successful operations,” Cavusoglu said.

“Our citizens are closely following the Karabakh issue and these ongoing operations, and we are always told to "support Azerbaijan more, do not leave it alone". There are many who say, "Send us to the front". I am sure that these words are also expressed in the letters you receive,” he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz