Ambassador of France in Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross made a statement on the Armenian missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Barda, Trend reports citing Gross’s Twitter.

Very saddened by the loss of life in Barda, he said.

On Oct. 28, Barda city was once again subjected to Armenia’s missile fire. As a result, 21 people died, about 70 people were wounded, several civilian facilities were destroyed, many vehicles became unusable.

