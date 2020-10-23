By Laman İsmayilova

New patriotic campaign has been presented in Azerbaijan. Initiated by Azerbaijan's Ideological and Cultural Center, the project "Letter to a soldier" aims at further strengthening of patriotic spirit.

The ministry noted that letters addressed to personnel involved in battles. Azerbaijani soldiers, in turn, thanked those who participated in the action.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz