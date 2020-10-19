Co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Aliyev,

It is with great sadness that we write these lines as we witness the terrible attacks on the historic city of Ganja, in addition to the continuing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this appalling violence.

We can only imagine the enormous burden of leadership that you carry, but we are confident that with sagacity and fortitude you will guide the nation in these hours of trials and tribulations towards peace based on justice and respect for international law, despite the opponents and the obstacles. The fact that today, October 18th, is the day we all celebrate Azerbaijan’s independence, is an additional reason to draw strength and confidence from past achievements as we look towards the future. It is also a chance to reflect on that future as we reaffirm our solidarity with the citizens of Ganja and of all of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

The letter was signed by:

Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Co-Chair NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007

Ismail Serageldin

Co-Chair NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank 1992-2000

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

--