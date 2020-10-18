Petre Roman, Former Prime Minister of Romania, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I would like to express my deep concern at the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and continued attacks to Ganja city causing death of civilians, which is a breach of international law. In order to prevent further escalation and loss of human lives, as well as the violation of basic human rights, all hostilities must cease immediately.

I call on all parties involved to put their efforts towards the peaceful settlement of their long-standing differences in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and abide by UN Security Council resolutions and international law with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders at their core. I remember vividly your speeches at the Global Baku Forums, it was never about forceful solutions. We need to look for new mediation.

With guidance of our co-chairs we are working to promote rule of international law. My very best wishes for peace in Azerbaijan," the letter said.

