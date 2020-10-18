By Trend

Killing civilians and kids is standard practice of Armenia's armed forces, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

“#HappyBirthdayNigar. We are sorry that our neighbor is bloodthirsty Armenia. Killing civilians/kids is standard practice of Armenia's armed forces. Nigar along with her neighbours were killed day before her birthday as a result of Armenia's deadly missile attack to #GanjaCity,” the Hajiyev wrote.

On Oct. 17, 2020 Hajiyev said that as a result of Armenia's SCUD missile attack to Ganja, among the debris of destruction young teenager Nigar Asgarova's ID card was found.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 14 people died, over 50 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.

