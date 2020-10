By Trend

On October 16, 2020 Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host international conference on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Failed Ceasefire & the Role of Third Parties (with leadership of Co-Chairs Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting weekly international forum on Nagorna-Karabakh)

Moderator: Eka Tkeshelashvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia 2008

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, President of Latvia 1997-2007; Co-Chair, NGIC

Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002

Rosen Plevneliev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria 2012-20

Susan Elliott, President of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy

Dimitry Trenin, Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Amre Moussa, Secretary General of the Arab League 2001-2011

Valdis Zatlers, President of Latvia 2007-2011

Yashar Yakish, 39th Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000

Rovshan Muradov, founding Secretary General Nizami Ganjavi International Center

