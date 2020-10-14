By Trend

France 24 TV channel (France) broadcasted a report highlighting the recent missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

The report presented footage of buildings destroyed and people who lost their family members as a result of the attack.

During the report, the journalist of the France 24 channel spoke with the people who survived under the rubble and brought to the attention of the audience that the missile had been fired on residential buildings at night.

"Every time when bodies of the killed people are pulled out from under the rubble, we clearly see how people were killed from this shelling," the report said. “According to the Azerbaijani side, the missile was fired from the territory of Armenian Vardenis province.”

The report also quoted the words of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

"We see that the Armenian side deliberately violates the negotiation process, as well as the humanitarian ceasefire, and we also see heavy destructions here. The missile strike was made from the territory of Armenia. What can we talk about after these destructions?!" Hajiyev said.

The channel’s camera crew visited a family, the children of which were wounded from the missile strike. It was reported that the local residents expect a severe condemning of this terrorist attack by the international community.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 10 civilians were killed, 35 injured, as well as more than 10 multi-storey buildings and over 100 different objects were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

